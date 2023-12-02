Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 12,807.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,485,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280,764 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,323 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Philip Morris International by 98,370.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,673,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,191 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1,225.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,188 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE PM traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.05. 3,125,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,080,953. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.17. The company has a market cap of $146.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.