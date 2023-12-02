Peter A. Leidel Sells 54,517 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) Director Peter A. Leidel sold 54,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $902,801.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $921.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.22. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.63 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of METC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 261.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 532.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

