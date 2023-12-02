Pearl Holdings Acquisition (NASDAQ:PRLH) versus Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Critical Analysis

Pearl Holdings Acquisition (NASDAQ:PRLH – Get Free Report) and Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pearl Holdings Acquisition and Inspirato’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pearl Holdings Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Inspirato -14.36% N/A -6.65%

Risk and Volatility

Pearl Holdings Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspirato has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

72.0% of Pearl Holdings Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Inspirato shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Pearl Holdings Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of Inspirato shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition and Inspirato, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pearl Holdings Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Inspirato 0 1 1 0 2.50

Inspirato has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 811.21%. Given Inspirato’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Inspirato is more favorable than Pearl Holdings Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pearl Holdings Acquisition and Inspirato’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pearl Holdings Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inspirato $345.53 million 0.08 -$24.06 million ($14.87) -0.29

Pearl Holdings Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inspirato.

Summary

Inspirato beats Pearl Holdings Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pearl Holdings Acquisition

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences. It is also involved in solving critical pain points for hospitality suppliers seeking to monetize their property with rental income. In addition, the company offers Inspirato Real Estate, a platform to find, buy, own, and enjoy a luxury vacation home; Inspirato for Good, an easy-to-use, no-commitment platform designed to help nonprofit organizations accelerate funding results; Inspirato for Business, a business-to-business channel through which subscription and travel products are sold directly to businesses seeking to leverage luxury accommodations to recruit, retain, and reward their employees. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

