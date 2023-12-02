Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PCTY. UBS Group initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Paylocity from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Paylocity from $249.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Paylocity from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $225.75.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $159.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.46. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $139.40 and a 12-month high of $235.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.21, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $317.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 3,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.26, for a total transaction of $730,858.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,053.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,305. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth $101,952,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth $90,181,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $86,063,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 921,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,990,000 after buying an additional 257,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after buying an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

