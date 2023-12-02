Ossiam Sells 168,180 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ossiam lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 94.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,180 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Aflac were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at $287,202,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 85.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,201 shares of company stock worth $13,163,404 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $82.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.68 and its 200 day moving average is $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

