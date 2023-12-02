Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $858,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,138 shares of company stock worth $2,575,126. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $814.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $668.00 and a one year high of $853.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $812.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $784.76. The stock has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

