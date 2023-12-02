ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Stake Increased by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after purchasing an additional 99,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $308,064,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 883.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,555,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $74.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $111.35.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

