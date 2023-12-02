O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.18% of O-I Glass worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the second quarter worth approximately $4,121,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 181.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 39,983 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the second quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,763,000 after acquiring an additional 123,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 21.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,106,000 after acquiring an additional 124,828 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

NYSE OI opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

OI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on O-I Glass from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded O-I Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

