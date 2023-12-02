Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives $77.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.65.

Several research firms have commented on NTR. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 49.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $409,603,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $521,017,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 83.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,925,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Nutrien by 144.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,204,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

