Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Lowered to $13.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JWN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.06.

Nordstrom Price Performance

JWN opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.43.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 105.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $472,673.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,012.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Stories

