Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Short Interest Update

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the October 31st total of 240,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,422.0 days.

NFPDF stock opened at $98.80 on Friday. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $82.05 and a one year high of $98.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.06.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through the Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods and Beverages, Confectionery, The Americas, China, Asia, EMEA, and Domestic Others segments.

