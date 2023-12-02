Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.69 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $139.65 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,801.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.66 or 0.00184696 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.01 or 0.00585122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.69 or 0.00445110 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00049591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00123449 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000716 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 43,733,971,172 coins and its circulating supply is 43,064,001,028 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.