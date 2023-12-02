Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE NAVB opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.57.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.
