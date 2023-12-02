Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NAVB opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 1,631.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 388,900 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 293,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 264.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 172,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.