Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $83.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.15.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $3,244,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 36.5% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

