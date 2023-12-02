Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 388.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $84.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.34. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.69 and a 52-week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MCHP. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCHP

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.