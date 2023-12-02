Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MRUS. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Merus from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Merus in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Get Merus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MRUS

Merus Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.74. Merus has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $27.70.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.30. Merus had a negative return on equity of 63.39% and a negative net margin of 387.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merus will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Merus by 48.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 39,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the first quarter worth about $403,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 394,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,426,000 after acquiring an additional 78,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Merus by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.