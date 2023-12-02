MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$27.00 price target on the stock.

MEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$27.77.

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at C$25.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.92. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$16.46 and a 1 year high of C$28.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.07.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.40 billion. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 2.9756098 EPS for the current year.

MEG Energy Company Profile



MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

