Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,720 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Logitech International by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Logitech International during the second quarter worth about $74,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Logitech International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $87.11 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $87.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.07.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.39. Logitech International had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $1.1876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

