LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Short Interest Down 40.3% in November

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the October 31st total of 160,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LifeVantage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Stock Performance

LFVN stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. LifeVantage has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $8.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $81.34 million, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.74.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $51.36 million for the quarter.

LifeVantage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darwin Lewis bought 4,124 shares of LifeVantage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,620.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $620,491.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Beindorff sold 5,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,798 shares in the company, valued at $328,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFVN. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in LifeVantage in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Wealth Management Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $417,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LifeVantage in the 1st quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

