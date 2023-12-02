Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LXEO. Chardan Capital began coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.80.
In related news, major shareholder Fund Vi L.P. Omega bought 454,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,157,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,733,853. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.
