LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on LendingClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingClub from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LendingClub currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.94.

LendingClub Price Performance

Shares of LC stock opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $741.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.66 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingClub

In other LendingClub news, Director John C. Morris purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $52,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 183,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,578.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingClub

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 526.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,884,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,497,000 after buying an additional 1,583,882 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 173.2% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,241,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,527 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in LendingClub by 638.7% in the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,522,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after buying an additional 1,316,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,405,000 after buying an additional 905,980 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

