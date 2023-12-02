Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Price Target Raised to C$1.00

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CVE:PNG opened at C$0.64 on Tuesday. Kraken Robotics has a 52 week low of C$0.35 and a 52 week high of C$0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$131.91 million, a P/E ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Kraken Robotics had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of C$20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Kraken Robotics will post 0.0600394 EPS for the current year.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

