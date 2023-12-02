Klaytn (KLAY) Market Capitalization Achieves $627.77 Million

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $627.77 million and approximately $15.23 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001007 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Klaytn Profile
Klaytn’s launch date was June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,857,577,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,273,711,732 coins. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.foundation.
Buying and Selling Klaytn
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars.
