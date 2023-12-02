Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,699 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,699 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,950,859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387,593 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,819,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 54,632.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,856,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,127,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,566,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,699,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,287 shares in the company, valued at $45,699,177.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,990 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.92%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.