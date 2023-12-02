Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 114,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 719,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

XBI opened at $77.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $92.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.30.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

