Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,503 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 901.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:TSN opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.74. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.