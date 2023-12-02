Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,203 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $576,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $829,000. KM Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IWB opened at $252.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $206.23 and a 12 month high of $252.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.