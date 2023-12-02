Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,740,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SJM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.38.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $111.39 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -655.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.18.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,494.12%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.