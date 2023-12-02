JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SYF. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.76.

NYSE:SYF opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $380,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 53,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 29,499 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 251.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 105,033 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 155.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 52,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

