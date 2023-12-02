Jefferies Financial Group Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $937.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $935.00 to $937.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on REGN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $903.52.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $814.86 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $668.00 and a 1 year high of $853.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $812.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $784.76.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total value of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total value of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,126 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

