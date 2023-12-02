iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Stake Increased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10,093.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,574,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,386,000 after buying an additional 2,548,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 97,913.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,069,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,137,000 after buying an additional 2,066,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,087,000 after buying an additional 988,955 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth $54,857,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,683,000 after buying an additional 800,235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average is $62.45. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $54.49 and a 52-week high of $67.95.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

