Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $124.00 at Morgan Stanley

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $124.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ICE. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ICE opened at $114.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.90. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $94.16 and a 12 month high of $118.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,188,052. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 32.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348,126 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 50,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

