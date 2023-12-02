Insider Selling: Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,086.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Mossytree Inc. sold 411 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $3,288.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $42,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSA opened at $8.32 on Friday. Vacasa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $18.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $17.45. The company had revenue of $379.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.74 million. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 81.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vacasa, Inc. will post -27.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Vacasa from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Vacasa from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the second quarter worth about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the second quarter worth about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Vacasa in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vacasa by 228.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

