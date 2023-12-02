Insider Selling: Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Free Report) Director Jerry Kroll sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,038,167 shares in the company, valued at $487,938.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jerry Kroll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 13th, Jerry Kroll bought 100,000 shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, Jerry Kroll sold 125,000 shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.

On Thursday, October 19th, Jerry Kroll sold 125,000 shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SOLO opened at $0.39 on Friday. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.95.

Electrameccanica Vehicles ( NASDAQ:SOLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 2,290.59% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter worth $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 205.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 19,881 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the United States and Canada. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing four-wheeled eRoadster, and Tofino. In addition, it provides services, repairs, and support services, as well as sale of parts.

