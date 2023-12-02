HSBC Initiates Coverage on Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

HSBC began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.14.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $131.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.14 and a 200-day moving average of $160.96. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 173.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,787,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.