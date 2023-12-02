Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Takes $296,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total value of $7,633,814.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,716,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total value of $7,633,814.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,716,447.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,106 shares of company stock valued at $63,015,982. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $467.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $453.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.