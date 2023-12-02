Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,990 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Hello Group worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOMO. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hello Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Hello Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Hello Group in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hello Group in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hello Group in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MOMO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,126. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.93. Hello Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $11.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.47.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The information services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Hello Group had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $432.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BOCOM International downgraded Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Hello Group in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hello Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hello Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

