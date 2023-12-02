Head-To-Head Analysis: eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) and Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV)

Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Free Report) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Net Savings Link and eBay’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Net Savings Link alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A eBay $9.80 billion 2.21 -$1.27 billion $5.06 8.25

Net Savings Link has higher earnings, but lower revenue than eBay.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

85.9% of eBay shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Net Savings Link shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of eBay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Net Savings Link has a beta of 4.75, meaning that its stock price is 375% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eBay has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Net Savings Link and eBay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Savings Link 0 0 0 0 N/A eBay 1 11 5 0 2.24

eBay has a consensus price target of $48.47, suggesting a potential upside of 16.16%. Given eBay’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe eBay is more favorable than Net Savings Link.

Profitability

This table compares Net Savings Link and eBay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A eBay 26.99% 32.03% 8.48%

Summary

eBay beats Net Savings Link on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Net Savings Link

(Get Free Report)

Net Savings Link, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc. operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Net Savings Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Savings Link and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.