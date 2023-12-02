Graham Capital Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Medpace by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total value of $35,671,831.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,042,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,931,933.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 24,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.26, for a total value of $6,568,897.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,589,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,508,917.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total value of $35,671,831.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,042,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,931,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,072 shares of company stock worth $137,721,097 over the last three months. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $275.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $287.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.38.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.79 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. Medpace’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

