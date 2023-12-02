Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $1.96 Million Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,017 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of RingCentral as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in RingCentral by 10.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter worth about $485,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in RingCentral by 12.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,931,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,228,000 after purchasing an additional 216,585 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,682,644.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 371,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,603.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $495,723.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,167,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,682,644.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 371,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,603.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral Trading Up 8.0 %

NYSE:RNG opened at $30.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $49.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.88.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.92 million. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

