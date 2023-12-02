Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 13,128 Shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,128 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.12% of Orion worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Orion during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion by 101.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Orion by 1,770.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Orion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Orion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Orion Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of OEC stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.17. Orion S.A. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Orion Dividend Announcement

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $466.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.57 million. Orion had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Orion from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Orion from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

About Orion

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

