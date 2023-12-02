Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 48,084 Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,084 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URBN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 561.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3,168.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $37.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $37.81.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

