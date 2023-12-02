Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 88.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 52.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:WHR opened at $113.68 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $160.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.00 and a 200-day moving average of $133.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -23.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

