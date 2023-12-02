Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,315 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Alarm.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 422.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Stock Up 3.7 %

Alarm.com stock opened at $56.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.87. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $62.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $221.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.65 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Alarm.com from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alarm.com

About Alarm.com

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.