Graham Capital Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PROG were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of PROG by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PROG by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRG shares. Stephens lowered their target price on PROG from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PROG from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on PROG from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.05. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $44.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $582.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.10 million. PROG had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

