Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.54 Million in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 122,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,491,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.15.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

