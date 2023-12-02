Graham Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 463.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG opened at $2,233.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,982.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,993.18. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,344.05 and a 1 year high of $2,239.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,677 shares of company stock worth $9,405,538. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,280.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,330.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,167.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

