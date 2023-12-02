Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $1.63 Million Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,229 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period.

SLAB opened at $109.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.75. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $194.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $203.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLAB. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised Silicon Laboratories from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.88.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,534 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $407,222.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,822.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

