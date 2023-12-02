Graham Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 463.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,389,714,000 after acquiring an additional 54,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,781,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,038,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,222,169,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,774,000 after acquiring an additional 30,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,233.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,982.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,993.18. The company has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,344.05 and a 12 month high of $2,239.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,167.81.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,677 shares of company stock valued at $9,405,538 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

