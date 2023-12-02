Graham Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 9.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Morningstar by 4.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Stock Performance

MORN opened at $284.30 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.28 and a 1-year high of $285.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.30 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morningstar news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.17, for a total transaction of $1,734,252.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,342,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,802,110.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail S. Landis sold 580 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,474 shares of company stock worth $30,586,746. 39.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

